School musical :

Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m., Antwerp Local Schools will present Elf Jr., the Musical, performed by students from the fourth through eighth grades. The musical's story line is based on the popular movie Elf. All tickets are $10 and available for presale through the Antwerp High School office or at the door.
