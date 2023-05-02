Two big area school election issues — in Archbold and Napoleon — had separate fates during Tuesday's primary election.
And Republican voters in Hicksville opted for two familiar municipal officials — past and present — during a party primary for two council nominations (see below).
Archbold Area Schools voters comfortably approved a large 9.96-mill, five-year levy for current expenses by showing 55% support.
The levy will generate $2.7 million to help the district avoid deficit spending in the future. By the end of 2025, for example, district officials stated that the deficit would reach $2.5 million if nothing changed.
But voters were generous, with Election Night results showing 931 yes votes in favor and 760 against votes.
The district includes a considerable number of residents in the Ridgeville Corners/Ridgeville Township area in Henry County, and they were opposed to the levy as a whole.
The count there was 130 against and 110 in favor. But this was not enough to outdo the results in Fulton County where 821 voters supported the levy and 630 were opposed.
Voters in the Napoleon Area City Schools district had two issues to decide — a 7.6-mill, 37-year bond issue for construction of a new multi-purpose building and an additional 0.5-mill, continuing levy to help fund operating expenses at Napoleon Public Library, and both went down.
The library levy vote was relatively close, with 1,497 in favor and 1,376 against. But the school's building project was trounced with approximately six of every seven voters opposed.
The first returns Tuesday night — from those who had voted absentee in the early voting period — provided a glimpse of what was in store. Those vote totals were: 545 against (83.7%) and 106 for.
And when the night's final tally was in, the margin of opposition even grew a little greater. The Election Night final: 2,416 yes votes (or 84.7%) and 434 no votes.
"Democracy has won and we have heard our community loud and clear," Napoleon Superintendent Erik Belcher stated Tuesday night. "We will continue to provide the best education that we can and work alongside our community to solve our problems. In the wake of this election, I would say that no decisions will be made on the future at this time. Our number one goal is to listen and create solutions based upon the feedback we receive from our community."
The library levy was placed on the ballot by the school district, but it would have helped fund Napoleon's public library which is open to all patrons.
In Hicksville, only 97 voters cast ballots in a Republican Party primary that went to a pair of candidates very familiar with municipal functions — former Village Administrator Kent Miller and a council incumbent, Chad Bassett.
Bassett received 79 votes while Miller got 69, and John Hart was a distant third, finishing out of the running with 28 votes.
Bassett and Miller will advance to the general election in November where, at the moment, they face no opposition for four year-terms beginning in January. No Independent candidates filed before Monday's filing deadline for them passed, although write-in candidates have until 4 p.m. on Aug. 28 to file.
Hicksville council's four other seats won't be on the ballot until 2025.
Two other names did appear on Hicksville Republicans' ballots Tuesday, both without opposition.
Mayoral candidate Mike Barth and Troy Essex, a candidate for judge of Defiance Municipal Court — which covers all of Defiance County — received 88 and 86 votes, respectively. Neither is opposed in November.
Barth is attempting to win a four-year term in January and replace Republican Ron Jones who decided not to seek re-election as Hicksville's mayor; Essex is seeking a six-year term to succeed John Rohrs III, who will step down after five terms.
Outside of the levies and race detailed above, the only other area matters decided Tuesday were in Fulton County. Voters in various locations there had six other issues to decide besides the Archbold Schools levy, passing all of them.
The other Fulton County results:
• Clinton Township: a 1-mill, five-year replacement levy for road repair: yes, 155; no 82.
• Evergreen Library: A 0.4-mill, five-year renewal for current expenses: yes, 143; no 40.
• Fayette Village: a 2.9-mill, five-year renewal levy for current expenses: yes, 38; no 11.
• Fayette Village: a 2-mill, five-year renal levy for parks and recreation: yes, 38; no 12.
• German Township: a 1.3-mill, five-year renewal levy for fire and EMS services provided by the Archbold-German Township Fire Department: yes, 1,110; no 295.
• Pike Township: A 1-mill, five-year renewal levy with an increase for fire and EMS services: yes, 38; no 31.
Total Fulton County voter turnout was 11.8%.
Voters in three local counties — Paulding, Putnam and Williams — had nothing to decide Tuesday.
