• Henry County
Board meeting:
The Napoleon Area Board of Education meeting scheduled for Wednesday at 7 p.m. can be viewed by going to the Napoleon Area Schools Facebook page, facebook.com/napoleonareaschools. Any individuals who would like to make public comments during the public participation portion of the meeting are asked to call, 929-436-2866, and enter the meeting code 97449782887#.
