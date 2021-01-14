• Region

Accreditation:

Four County Career Center, Adult Workforce Education, 22900 Ohio 34, Archbold, is in the process of reaffirmation of accreditation with the Commission of the Council on Occupational Education.

Any person wishing to make comments can do so by writing to the executive director of the commission at Council on Occupational Education, 7840 Rosswell Road, Building 300, Suite 325, Atlanta, Ga. 30350; or through the council’s website at www.council.org. Persons making comments must provide their names and mailing addresses.

