• Defiance County
Scholarships available:
The Defiance City Schools Foundation invites Defiance High School seniors who plan on attending college in the fall, and major in education, to apply for a Claude W. Henkle, Marie Kauser or Ray Marshall Memorial Scholarship.
Applications are available through the Defiance High School guidance department. Students are to return applications to the guidance department before March 16.
