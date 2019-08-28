Scholarship recipient
Photo courtesy of Defiance Area Foundation

Hailey Shackelford recently received a $1,000 scholarship from the Erica J. Strausbaugh Scholarship Fund. This award will assist Shackelford in attending the Culinary Institute of Michigan — Port Huron campus. Discussing the scholarship are Sue Strausbaugh (left) and Schackelford, a 2019 graduate of Fairview High School.

