• Fulton County

Scholarship option:

Dr. Jay Galani and the Fulton County Health Center Auxiliary recently announced a scholarship opportunity. This non-renewable scholarship is available for high school seniors from Fulton or Henry counties. Five $1,000 scholarships will be given to any exceptional student with demonstrated need.

The application deadline is June 30. Students can obtain the scholarship application by emailing Mary Gautz at Fulton County Health Center at mgautz@fulhealth.org. For more information, contact Gautz at 419-330-2695.

