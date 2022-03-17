• Henry County
Scholarship available:
Ohio Gamma Epsilon Master Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi International is offering a $300 scholarship to a Henry County student planning to enroll, or is currently enrolled, in a full-time course of study at an accredited college, university or technical school.
Ohio Gamma Epsilon Master draws its membership from the Henry and Defiance County area and is a service organization. To date $12,300 has been awarded to area scholarship recipients.
Scholarship applications are available from any high school guidance counselor in the Henry County area. All applications must be postmarked by May 1.
