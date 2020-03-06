• Defiance County
Scholarship available:
High school seniors, preferably entering the field of education, and that attended St. John Lutheran School in Defiance for at least four years from grades K-8, are invited to apply for the Deborah S. Maxey Scholarship. The applicant must be accepted into college this fall.
For more information, or to pick up an application, stop by the church or school office located at 655 Wayne Ave. The application deadline for the scholarship is April 6.
