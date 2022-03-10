• Paulding County
Scholarship:
Virginia Paulus, a long-time supporter and former board of director of the Paulding County Area Foundation has funded a scholarship administered by Paulding County Area Foundation which is available to university/college students entering their junior year, or third year of studies at an Ohio university/college. The scholarship was designed by Paulus to help students who graduated from Paulding High School. The scholarship recipients will receive $1,000.00 each to be used to further their education. To apply for the 2022 Virginia Paulus-Iler scholarship visit www.pauldingcountyareafoundation.com to complete the scholarship application. All applications are due April 8, 2022, and can be mailed or dropped off to the Foundation office located at 103 E. Perry St. in Paulding.
