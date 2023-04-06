The scheduled times for Defiance’s main bicentennial event have been finalized by the committee charged with its organization.
Under auspices of the Defiance Development and Visitors Bureau (DDVB), the bicentennial committee has set two main times on Friday, April 28, for observation of the city’s 200th birthday.
The first, a more official commemorative event, is planned from 10-11:30 a.m. at Defiance Community Auditorium, 629 Arabella St., while an event with a party-like atmosphere — it’s being called a “birthday bash” by the DDVB — will follow from 6-9 p.m. at the Defiance Public Library fortgrounds, 320 Fort St. During the morning session, Mayor Mike McCann and Richard Rozevink, director of the Andrew L. Tuttle Museum in Defiance, will make presentations while Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine may attend as well. The governor’s presence is not a certainty, but according to DDVB Executive Director Kirstie Mack, the event is on his schedule.
“As of right now (Tuesday morning) he is still planning to attend,” she said. “We won’t know for sure for another two weeks, or maybe even a little later. It might be the week of, but as of right now it’s on his calendar.”
The attendance of other state dignitaries is also a possibility. Defiance High School students will perform three songs for the morning event on the Community Auditorium stage, which will be decorated for the Sousa Concert that will be held two days later on Sunday, April 30.
The morning event will conclude with the planting of a lilac tree at Triangle Park at the end of downtown Clinton Street.
This species was chosen because the lilac is the city flower. It is the namesake for the DDVB’s Lilac Festival scheduled on May 13. Things will become more festive in the evening when activities shift to the fortgrounds at the confluence of the Maumee and Auglaize rivers, where Fort Defiance was constructed in 1794 and the town began in 1823. Music will be provided by the Northwesternaires and Ned Clark and his jazz quartet, according to Mack, while a time capsule will be sealed and outdoor games, a photo booth, book signings by local authors and food trucks will be featured as well. Free cake, provided by Meeks, and ice cream, offered by Arps Dairy, will be available to all in attendance while the party will conclude with a fireworks display at dark. Mack said the fireworks will be brief, perhaps only six minutes in length with red, white and blue colors.
The cake — four large sheet cakes pieced together with different designs — will be cut and served up sometime around 7:15 p.m., according to Mack, and will follow some welcoming remarks by McCann and a brief recap of Defiance’s beginnings by Rozevink.
Some commemorative items will be given away at the event, but a special, limited edition commemorative plate will be sold on a first-come, first-serve basis as only 144 will be made available, Mack explained.
Notwithstanding the several events planned in the evening, she described the “birthday bash” more as an “opportunity to mingle as a community.”
DDVB officials are encouraging “local organizations and event planners” to continue featuring bicentennial themes and observations for the remainder of the year following the April 28 events. More information about events can be accessed online at www.visitdefianceohio.com/city-of-defiance-bicentennial or through the Defiance community calendar.
Besides the DDVB, other organizations/groups represented on the bicentennial committee include the Andrew L. Tuttle Museum, the Defiance Area Chamber of Commerce, the Defiance Public Library System, the Stroede Center for the Arts, the city administration and additional “community-minded businesses and organizations.”
