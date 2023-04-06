lilac trees

White flags have been placed at the fortgrounds next to Defiance Public Library on Fort Street where lilac trees will be planted. They are part of the 120 trees that will be planted in recognition of the city’s bicentennial observations this year. Eighty more will be planted in the fall.

 Photo courtesy of Kirstie Mack

The scheduled times for Defiance’s main bicentennial event have been finalized by the committee charged with its organization.


