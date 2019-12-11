Patty (Nixon) Schafer has announced that she is running as a Republican for a Defiance County commissioner seat in the March primary.
A life-long Defiance County resident, Schafer issued an announcement ahead of the Dec. 18 filing deadline for partisan candidates.
She is seeking the seat presently held by Gary Plotts, and if she wins the March primary would become a candidate for a four-year term in the November 2020 general election.
Schafer noted that she is a 1982 graduate of Defiance High School and Four County Career Center (Wall of Fame recipient), and attended Northwest State Community College for real estate. She became a licensed real estate agent in 1983, graduated from the Alvin Sigg School of Auctioneering and has been licensed since 1984.
She spent 17 years in various positions at the Johns Manville (JM) Defiance sales office and was a JM Junior Achievement advisor for many years while serving as vice president for PRSCO Corporation, Perrysburg for five years.
Schafer has worked the past 20 years with industrial plants (primarily maintenance departments) as well as many general/mechanical/plumbing contractors at industrial and new commercial project job sites.
A member of Family Christian Center, she said she feels “honored” to be a volunteer at the Tim Tebow Night to Shine event and is a member of Defiance Elks 147.
Schafer and her husband, Dave, recently celebrated their 35th wedding anniversary and have two sons, Corey (Christina) Schafer and Dustin (Noelle) Schafer, four grandchildren and three foster grandchildren. She is the daughter of the late Margaret (Fricke) Nixon-Murphy and the late Robert Nixon Sr.
