Four County Career Center’s Mechanical Systems and Piping students utilized their skills and worked with the Stryker Police Department K-9 Unit and built Scent Training Walls for their dog. The students designed and constructed the walls for the Police Department to use as training tools for the dogs to learn to find the specific location of certain types of contraband. They will also share this training technique with other law enforcement agencies in the area. Shown displaying the Scent Training Walls are in front, from left: Mechanical Systems and Piping students Andyn Haynes (Hilltop), Zach Chupa (Patrick Henry), Garrett Burkey (Napoleon), Cory Brooks (Edon), Derek Cobb (Evergreen), Isaiah Wilkie (Liberty Center). In back, from left are: Jose Bejarano (Patrick Henry), Cory Miller (Evergreen), Hunter Little (Wauseon), Keaton McKenzie (Napoleon), Eli Rippetoe (Defiance), Aaron Walters (Patrick Henry), Sebastian Aldrich (Patrick Henry), Noah Kistner (Patrick Henry), Kijano Hill (Patrick Henry), Tonay Wymer (Bryan), Shawn McCullough (Delta), and Instructor Steve Steingass.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.