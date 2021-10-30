NAPOLEON — It’s been 500 years since Martin Luther was called to Worms, Germany, for the Diet of Worms meeting with Holy Roman Emperor Charles V, nobles and leaders who made the law for Germany.
Luther, famous for his 95 Theses he nailed to the main door of the Castle Church in Wittenberg, Germany in 1517, became an outlaw in his own time. In 1521, he refused to decant his beliefs written in the 95 Theses, especially his beliefs in which he spoke out against indulgences the Catholic Church was selling as forgiveness of sins.
On Friday, students in grades K-7 at St. John Lutheran School in rural Napoleon, met in groups in the school cafeteria to take part in a scavenger hunt. The hunt sent four groups of students, to five separate stops in the school/St. John Lutheran Church, to learn more about Luther.
Pastor Charles Kramer, principal of the school, explained part of Luther’s history, before sharing the teachers came up with the idea for the scavenger hunt.
“It’s the 500th anniversary of the Diet of Worms, where Luther was called to recant to his teachings,” began Kramer. “It was on Oct. 31, (1517), when he nailed his 95 Theses on the door at Castle Church, and he did this because he felt God calling him to the Reformation, to reform in the Catholic Church. What Luther did, he did in an educational way, which is why our educators wanted our students to do more than just read about Luther in a book.
“Our teachers thought a scavenger hunt would be a novel way to teach our kindergarten through seventh-grade students about his legacy,” continued Kramer. “Each of our students in grades K-7 are part of groups called Faith Families, and each month they do different initiatives together. It’s a great way for our older students to become leaders our younger students can look up to and emulate.”
The scavenger hunt started when Kramer presented each of the four groups with a clue, that led them to one of the five different areas of the school/church. The five stations where students learned about Luther included:
• The school office, where they were presented information on his 95 Theses.
• Inside the church, where they learned Luther wrote and collected many hymns, in which he used German words and tunes so congregations could understand the words and sing the hymns.
• The entrance of the school, where “Luther’s Rose” is visible. Students learned Luther designed the rose in 1516 to help explain the basic parts of Christianity.
• Pastor Kramer’s office, where they learned about the Diet of Worms, and about Luther being kicked out of the church, thereby becoming an outlaw.
• The gymnasium, where they learned about Knight George/Wartburg Castle. After being kicked out of the church, Luther was kidnapped by the knights of Prince Frederick of Saxony. He was taken to Wartburg Castle to keep him safe, where he dressed up like a knight and called himself Knight George.
“We were looking for something fun to do with the kids,” said fifth/sixth-grade teacher Sarah Bartok. “My students have been learning about The Reformation, about what we believe, why we believe it and why it was important for Luther to do what he did. All the teachers worked together on it, but (third/fourth-grade teacher) Ms. (Haley) O’Neil was really the brains behind doing this.”
Pat Kramer, seventh/eighth-grade teacher and Pastor Kramer’s wife, was pleased the students were able to learn about Luther in a non-traditional way.
“I thought the scavenger hunt was great, it gave our students a different way to learn about Martin Luther,” said Pat. “My station was the 95 Theses, and I saw the kids having fun taping a copy of it to the office door, and just having fun overall. It was a neat way to teach.”
Alex Wachtman, a seventh grader, and Ryan Weddelman, a first grader, admitted they had fun going to the five different learning areas.
“It was fun going to the stations, we learned Martin Luther’s life and what he did for the church,” said Wachtman. “He had great influence with the people.”
Said Weddelman: “It was fun to go walk around, and it was fun to learn about Martin Luther. I liked the gym because there was a castle.”
Added Wachtman: “I liked the gym, too, because we learned about how Luther translated the Bible into German, so the people could read the word of God.”
Following the completion of the scavenger hunt, the students were treated to a “Diet of Worms,” which consisted of “Dirty Pudding” (chocolate pudding with crumbled Oreo cookies, and gummy worms.
