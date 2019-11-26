A group of 22 youth in grades 6-12 from St. Paul’s United Methodist Church in Defiance, recently went on a scavenger hunt for food for the church’s food pantry. The youth collected 545 pounds of food in 90 minutes. The food will be distributed at St. Paul’s UMC food pantry, which is open Tuesday afternoons.
