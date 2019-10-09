United Way of Defiance County has launched a new initiative to partner with small businesses throughout Defiance County by “Scaring Up Some Change” in the amounts of $30, $50, or $100.
According to Jessica Myers, marketing/CEC director at United Way of Defiance County, small businesses have been invited to collaborate with United Way of Defiance County by supporting three internal programs that benefit Defiance County children: Dolly Parton Imagination Library, Feeding Success and Backpack Buddy.
The Dolly Parton Imagination Library launched in Defiance County in May 2009. Since that time, more than 46,000 new age-appropriate books have been mailed directly to children in Defiance County from birth to age 5 encouraging early literacy. One thousand children have graduated out of the program, and currently there are 439 enrolled. Businesses have been asked to sponsor a child for $30 a year.
For a $50 contribution, the Feeding Success program can provide a personal care and food pantry to middle school and high school students in the five public schools in Defiance County and the Independence Education Center. Launched in 2016, the United Way of Defiance County works closely with guidance counselors to provide appropriate personal care items and food for students, noted Myers.
Beginning its 10th year just a few weeks ago, the Backpack Buddy program provides children on free and reduced lunches the opportunity to receive supplemental food on the weekends. Over the past 10 years, for $100 per child, United Way of Defiance County has provided between 400-600 students each school year with nutritional food for the weekend. In collaboration with Defiance College and St. John United Church of Christ, the Backpack Buddy program relies heavily on volunteers to sort, stuff, and transport the bags of food for the children.
On Oct. 24, the United Way of Defiance County’s Boo Crew will be contacting or visiting small businesses throughout the county. If anyone would like more information about how to “Scare Up Some Change,” contact the United Way of Defiance County office at 419-782-3510.
