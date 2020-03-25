CLEVELAND — Small businesses and nonprofits harmed by remediation efforts to deal with coronavirus concerns have the option of applying for “economic injury loans” through the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA).
A small business is defined as a company with less than 500 employees, including manufacturing enterprises. However, this does not include those which are part of a larger chain, which in the aggregate would exceed 500 employees, according to Gil Goldberg, director of the SBA’s regional office in Cleveland.
Ohio has some 950,000 small businesses, he noted.
A 27-year veteran of the SBA, Goldberg said during a telephone interview with The Crescent-News Tuesday that his organization has not seen a situation like this before. As such, he believes businesses will need lots of help.
“A lot of them are really experiencing cash flow issues,” explained Goldberg, whose office is responsible for 28 northern Ohio counties. “Their sales have decreased significantly and they are trying to figure a way to maintain payroll and keep a business running at a certain level. And that’s what we are here for.”
Nonprofit organizations are experiencing financial difficulties as well during the coronavirus remediation effort. In speaking with a nonprofit agency director, Goldberg relayed, “her donations have dried up.”
According to Goldberg, each qualifying small business can apply for up to a $2 million, 30-year loan at 3.75% interest through the SBA, while nonprofit organizations can receive loans at 2.75% interest. Those receiving a loan would have no payments for one year.
“We envision the fund equaling the demand,” said Goldberg. “... There’s a massive need out there. This is an unusual situation, so I would encourage everyone to apply if they think they somehow fit the definition, and let’s see if it would work,” he added.
Businesses that receive loan funding can come back to the SBA for more if they do not exceed the $2 million cap, he indicated.
Where will the money come from?
“From the federal government under congressional approval,” according to Goldberg. “We cannot say what’s to come. We have authority to meet the demand ... .”
He likened the funding to those made available to businesses during disasters, such as tornadoes. However, in this case the loans will be available all across the land.
Concerning disaster-related loans, Goldberg explained that businesses which have used these in the past automatically will have a moratorium on their old loans through the end of the year.
The SBA has a call center in Buffalo, N.Y., that businesses can contact for loan application information (800-659-2955).
They also can contact the district SBA office located in Cleveland (216-522-4180).
Goldberg said the SBA has “all hands on deck” to help address small business needs, working recently on Saturday and Sunday, for example.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.