SB Financial Group announced third-quarter earnings this week, showing a net income of $3.8 million and total assets of $1.04 billion.
“This quarter, we delivered record core quarterly earnings of 48 cents per diluted share, which is up 23 percent from the prior year,” said Mark Klein, chairman, president and CEO of SB Financial. “We originated $158 million in residential mortgage loans, also a quarter record, while growing our loan portfolio nearly $9 million.”
Mortgage loan originations for the third quarter of 2019 were $157.9 million, up $62.6 million, or 65.7 percent, from the year-ago quarter. Total sales of originated loans were $125.4 million, up $44.8 million, or 55.6 percent from the year-ago quarter.
Net mortgage banking income, consisting of gains on the sale of mortgage loans and net loan servicing fees, was $2.5 million for the third quarter of 2019, compared to $2.3 million for the year-ago quarter. The mortgage servicing valuation adjustment for the third quarter of 2019 was zero, compared to a negative adjustment of $0.01 million for the third quarter of 2018.
“Our origination and processing teams achieved record numbers in the quarter as we originated $158 million in volume from nearly 700 clients,” said Klein. “The number of closings in the quarter was higher by 44 percent from the linked quarter and 27 percent higher compared to the prior year third quarter. We did not book any temporary impairment this quarter, as compared to the $1.4 million we incurred in the first half of 2019. We are encouraged by current trends and expect the strong volume in the residential business to continue for the remainder of this year.”
For the third quarter of 2019, non-interest expense (NIE) of $9.5 million was up $0.7 million, or 8.1 percent, compared to the same quarter last year. Compared to the linked quarter, NIE was also up $0.4 million. Expense growth was the result of higher mortgage commissions and the addition of a title agency. Staff continues to add resources of both technology and personnel in order to meet the expanded needs of its operations, information technology and risk management functions.
Total assets as of Sept. 30 were $1.04 billion, up $63.6 million, or 6.5 percent, from a year ago.
Total loans held for investment were $823.4 million at Sept. 30, up $51.7 million, or 6.7 percent, from Sept. 30, 2018, and up $8.9 million for the quarter. From the prior year, commercial loans were up $25.3 million, or 21.1 percent, with residential real estate rising $21.0 million, or 11.8 percent.
“We took payoffs in our commercial real estate portfolio due to competitive pressure on loan pricing,” stated Klein. “We expect to see additional challenges in matching pricing over the coming quarters and continue to experience peer-leading metrics in asset quality, despite a small number of SBA credits that weakened in the quarter.”
