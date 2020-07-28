SB Financial Group Inc. reported earnings for the second quarter and six months ending June 30.
Second quarter 2020 highlights over prior-year second quarter include: a net income of $3.7 million; diluted earnings per share (EPS) of 47 cents adjusted net income, excluding the impact of the originated mortgage servicing rights (OMSR) impairment of $1.1 million and Edon merger costs of $1.2 million with a combined after-tax impact of $1.8 million, was $5.5 million, with EPS of 71 cents; and mortgage origination volume of $223.7 million, an increase of $125.2 million, or 127.2%.
Highlights over prior-year six months include: net income of $4.3 million; adjusted for OMSR and merger costs of $3.6 million after-tax net income rises to $7.9 million, which was up $2 million, or 33%; diluted EPS of 56 cents, adjusted EPS of $1.03; and return on average assets (ROA) of 0.78%, adjusted ROA of 1.42%.
“SB Financial’s second quarter results reflect the efforts of our staff working at full capacity to best serve our residential mortgage and small business clients and to integrate the Edon acquisition,” said Mark Klein, chairman, president and CEO of SB Financial. “Despite an OMSR impairment of $1.1 million and merger costs of $1.2 million, our GAAP diluted EPS were up 42% from the prior year. Adjusting for those events, EPS of 71 cents were up 78% from 40 cents in the prior year, reflecting the success of our balance sheet growth and revenue diversity strategies.
“Our offices are back open and we remain committed to serving all of our clients in a safe and productive manner as we monitor the COVID-19 situation,” he added.
Total operating revenue, consisting of net interest income and non-interest income, was up 39.6% from the second quarter of 2019, and up 63.3% to the linked quarter.
Total assets as of June 30, 2020, were $1.2 billion, up $173.8 million, or 16.9%, from the year ago quarter due to the impact of the Edon acquisition ($68.1 million) and the PPP activity. Total equity as of June 30, 2020, was $137.9 million, up 2.9% from a year ago, and comprised 11.5% of total assets.
Total loans held for investment were $901.5 million at June 30, 2020, up $87 million, or 10.7%, from June 30, 2019. Commercial loans were up $78.3 million, or 54.5%, commercial real estate up $15 million or 4.1% and agricultural loans increasing $4.5 million or 8.3%. The Edon acquisition added $16.3 million in loan balances. Absent the effects of the Edon acquisition and PPP loans, loan balances were down $12 million from the year ago quarter.
The investment portfolio of $109.1 million, including shares in the Federal Reserve Bank and Federal Home Loan Bank, represented 9.1% of assets at June 30, 2020, and was up 21.4% from the year ago period. Deposit balances of $990.6 million at June 30, 2020, increased by $151.2 million, or 18%, since June 30, 2019. Growth from the prior year included $112.2 million in checking and $39 million in savings and time deposit balances. The Edon acquisition added $52.3 million in deposit balances and retention of PPP funding in the bank increased checking deposits significantly.
