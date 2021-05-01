ARCHBOLD—Recognized as one of the top quilting events in the Midwest, the 44th Annual Sauder Village Quilt Show will once again be a celebration of creativity and craftsmanship.
From May 6-8, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily, this popular quilt show will feature hundreds of quilts, special exhibits, creative demonstrations and unique shopping at the Historic Sauder Village. During this 3-day event, hundreds of quilters will share their talents as both traditional and modern interpretations are on display in Founder’s Hall.
Each year the show is a new experience since once a quilt has been exhibited, it cannot be entered into the Sauder Village Show again. With categories ranging from pieced, appliqué and mixed media to art & innovative, masters, baby, miniatures and youth.
“For the past 44 years the Sauder Village Quilt Show has celebrated the rich tradition of quilting while showcasing the creativity of quilters from throughout the region,” shared Kim Krieger, Media Relations Manager. “In addition to the main quilt exhibit, guests can also enjoy a variety of special exhibits, creative demonstrations, quilt-themed activities in the Historic Village, and shopping at Threads of Tradition Quilt Shop.”
Other exhibits have been planned for the 3-day event at Sauder Village: the “Artistic Diversity Challenge” will feature quilts shared by the Michigan-based Knot Even Quilters Guild; the “Fusion Challenge” will showcase quilts entered by an art quilt group from Jackson, Mich; the 1920s themed Sauder Village Quilt Challenge, “Adoration of Amelia”; a quilt-themed storybook adventure for children each day at 1:30 p.m.; and the “Welcome to our Quilt Story” program will share the history of quilting at historic homes throughout the Village.
Guests will have an opportunity to learn about hand applique, disappearing half-square triangles, kitty cornered blocks, and machine applique. Certified Quilt Appraiser Donna L. Kooistra will also be at the show to appraise quilts for insurance replacement value, fair market value and donation value. Quilt appraisals will be done by appointments or by walk-in on May 6 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and May 7 from 12:30–2 p.m. By appointment only on Saturday, May 8.
