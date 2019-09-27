ARCHBOLD — Families can enjoy the Transportation Exploration event on Oct. 5-6 at Sauder Village in Archbold. With trains, planes and automobiles of yesteryear — guests of all ages will enjoy experiencing how people of the past traveled.
Again this year, the Transportation Exploration event will feature a variety of model trains set up by the Swanton Area Railroad and Model Club. There also will be a garden-scale train display set-up in the museum building for guests to watch. Guests can check out these detailed displays, visiting with the train club members and watching the trains travel around the tracks.
A variety of other transportation-themed activities are planned throughout the weekend. Guests can learn about drones and watch drone-flying demonstrations and children will enjoy the personal flying area featuring paper airplanes, planes and rockets, and parachute Army men. A Thomas the Train wooden railway table will be set-up for kids to play with at Little Pioneers Homestead and there will be a straw maze for kids to explore at the Stuckey Barn. To celebrate transportation there will be discounted buggy rides and free antique car and train rides offered throughout the weekend.
Guests also are invited to visit select areas of the 1920s Main Street Community. Part of the “Walk Through Time Experience” at Sauder Village, this new project replicates a portion of a 1920s Main Street typical to northwest Ohio. At the 1920s Main Street Community, doors are now open to the newly constructed car dealership and gas station. As guests enter the Rich Ford Auto Dealership they will be immersed in a car dealership of days-gone-by. With a 1926 Model T Ford in the showroom, a table and chairs where sales took place, and an office complete with telephone and typewriter, guests visiting the dealership will learn about the transition from horses to automobiles and how America’s new love for the automobile had an impact on society. Adjacent to the auto dealership is a service station complete with an old-time gas pump and a service shop full of car parts, batteries, tools, oil and other unique artifacts to help bring the history of this time period to life.
There are many other fall activities planned at Sauder Village through the end of October. Some of the special events include Fall on the Farm and Scout Day, Oct. 12; Community Health Day/Fulton County Appreciation Day, Oct. 19; Fall Family Fun Nights, Oct. 18-19 (by reservation only); Explore the Crafts, Oct. 26; and Woodcarver’s Show & Sale, Oct. 26-27. A new tree-lighting ceremony is planned on Nov. 30 and holiday lantern tours will be held Dec. 6-7 (by reservation only).
Sauder Village is located at 22611 Ohio 2 in Archbold. Fall hours are Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and each Sunday afternoon from noon-4 p.m. The village is closed on Mondays, except holidays. Admission is $18 for adults and $12 for students ages 6-16. Children 5 and under are always free with family and Sauder Village members receive free admission to the historic village for an entire year. Senior, military and AAA discounts are also available. A Sunday special is available with $11 admission for adults and free admission for all children 16 and under. For more information phone 800-590-9755.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.