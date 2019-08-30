ARCHBOLD — Sauder Village, Ohio’s largest living-history destination, invites home school families from throughout the region to Home School Appreciation Days – Sept. 3-7 and 10-14. Participants can connect the children to local history, receive discounted home school rates and special coupons and enjoy hands-on activities throughout the week.
“Our costumed guides and working craftsmen help bring history to life for students of all ages,” shared Kim Krieger, PR/media relations. “Home School Appreciation Days are a great time for home-school families to have fun in the past while learning something new at Sauder Village.”
As a special for the week, home-school families will receive a special discount — $7 admission per person for ages 6 and up. Throughout the Home School Appreciation Days at the village a variety of STEAM activities (science, technology, education, arts and math) have been planned for children to try, in addition to engaging opportunities to explore Ohio’s rich history from 1803 through 1928.
Recognized as Ohio’s largest living-history village, this award-winning destination offers plenty for guests to see and do while experiencing life in Ohio from 1803 through the 1920s. At the 1920s Main Street Community, doors are now open to the newly constructed car dealership and gas station. Guests also will enjoy visiting the relocated District 16 school and doctor’s office, as well as the barbershop and depot.
There is plenty for Sauder Village guests to see and do while visiting historic homes, farms, gardens and community shops. Families can take a walk through time while exploring wigwams and a trading post at Natives & Newcomers and then continue to the Pioneer Settlement Area to experience life in Ohio from 1830-70 at the log school, church, barn, homes and gardens. At the Grime Homestead, guests can experience life in the 1920s while exploring a farmhouse complete with a telephone, radio and player piano. Throughout the village, guests can watch craftsmen blending skill and creativity in glass, metals, fabric, wood and clay.
For guests with young children, a visit to Sauder Village would not be complete without spending time in the log cabin, barn and garden at Little Pioneers Homestead or meeting the animals in the barnyard. A ride on the horse-drawn carriage and a free train ride around the village are also popular activities.
A complete schedule of 2019 events is available online at www.saudervillage.org. Sauder Village is located at 22611 Ohio 2 in Archbold. The village is open this fall Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m.–5 p.m. and Sunday from noon-4 p.m. The village is closed on Mondays, except holidays and will close for the 2019 season on Oct. 27.
