ARCHBOLD — Sauder Village will celebrate the automobiles of days gone by on May 22 with a special gathering of antique cars in the historic village. Guests can experience Ohio’s rich history while viewing automobiles, enjoying special music, visiting animals in the barnyard, marveling at working craftsmen, and hearing stories shared along the Walk Through Time from 1803 through the turn of the century.
“Sauder Village offers a unique backdrop for collectors to share their vintage cars with others,” shared Kim Krieger, media relations manager. “Again this year, guests will enjoy viewing a variety of production cars from Ford, Chevrolet, REO, Willys, Hudson, Buick, DeSoto and Dodge on our 1920s Main Street and the Village Green.”
The automobiles on display at Sauder Village will be from a much earlier time period than some events since cars are required to be older than 1942 with some even dating back to the early 1900s. Some cars already pre-registered for the gathering include a 1918 Model T Touring, 1924 Overland Roadster Truck, 1930 Ford Tudor Sedan, and a 1941 Hudson Super Six.
Throughout the day guests will be able to look at the cars and visit with car owners, with appropriate social distancing in place. Late in the afternoon guests can watch a traditional parade of cars down the new 1920s Main Street. The Rich Auto Dealership and Gas Station at the 1920s Main Street will be another popular spot to visit. This reconstructed building highlights the sale and repair of the automobile, one of the most iconic inventions of the 20th century.
In addition to the display of antique cars, there will also be a band performing in the Gazebo at the 1920s Main Street starting at 10:30 a.m. Guests can explore buildings on the east side of Main Street including the Farmers and Merchants Bank, Schuck Jewelry Store, Stotzer Hardware, Ohio Farm Bureau Office, and the barbershop. The 1920s will come roaring to life as families take a peek at what’s playing on the big screen, buy sweet treats at the candy store, explore the grocery and clothing stores, explore the fire station, meet horses at the livery, and sip a chocolate malt at the soda fountain.
Throughout May, the Historic Village is open Thursday-Saturday from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. The Village is closed on Sundays, Mondays, and Tuesdays this season. Admission is $20 for adults, $14 for students (6-16), and free for members and children 5 and under. From June 2 through the end of October, the Historic Village will be open Wednesday-Saturday.
