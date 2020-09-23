ARCHBOLD — To learn more about knitting, spinning, quilting and other fiber arts, visit Sauder Village on Saturday for the Fiber Arts Fest.
“At our Fiber Arts Fest, Sauder Village artisans will demonstrate the steps to transform raw wool into yarn used to weave, knit and crochet,” shared Kim Krieger, media relations manager. “There will be spinning, weaving, quilting and rug-hooking demonstrations, as well as unique fiber-themed exhibits throughout the historic village.”
As guests take a walk through time they can learn more about fiber arts while experiencing life in Ohio from 1803 through the 1920s. At Natives and Newcomers, families can learn how the Native Americans extracted plant fibers for baskets, bags, thread and sleeping pads. There will be fiber arts exhibits and demonstrations at the Pioneer Settlement Area as well. Guests can watch hand-quilting demonstrations in the parlor of the Stuckey home and learn about drop spindles and watch spinning demonstrations on the big wheel at the Witmer-Roth home.
A quilt display featuring 10 historic quilts that illustrate a variety of quilting styles and patterns from the 1860s through the 1930s will be on display at the Holdeman Church. Moving into the 1920s, artisans at the Grime Homestead will be demonstrating the traditional art of rug hooking.
Craftsmen also will be at work in the spinning shop, broom shop and weaving shop to share interesting information about fiber arts. At the Festival Barn, guests can watch as craftsmen transform raw wool into yarn used to weave, knit and crochet. Families also will be encouraged to plan an adventure around the Historic Village with a fun fiber arts scavenger hunt.
The rest of the historic village will be open to explore as well.
Sauder Village, 22611 Ohio 2, is open Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. The village is closed Sundays, Mondays and Tuesdays this season. Admission is $20 for adults, $14 for students (6-16), and free for members and children 5 and under.
