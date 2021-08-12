ARCHBOLD — Sauder Village will celebrate Angela Santomero, author and co-creator of Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood, Blue’s Clues, and You and Super Why!, Friday and Saturday as part of the 2021 Author Days event. There will be a variety of hands-on activities, special demonstrations, and free admission for anyone dressed as a character from one of Santomero’s books.
Guests visiting Sauder Village for this special event will have an opportunity to participate in games and races at the carnival on the Village Green, learn about the life cycle of a duck egg, and create a masterpiece using felt. Children will have fun playing Blue’s Clues to figure out farmer Steve’s favorite farm animal, participating in a spelling contest, and making a basket, bracelet and Super Why! mask to take home.
Sauder Village is also offering free admission on Friday and Saturday to anyone who comes dressed as a character from a Daniel Tiger, Blue’s Clues, or Super Why! book.
“Our Author Day events have been a great success and we look forward to having guests of all ages join us again this year to celebrate reading and learning while enjoying many fun, hands-on activities,” shared Kim Krieger, media relations. “Families will enjoy a day filled with fun adventures as we celebrate author Angela Santomero and the popular characters.”
Sauder Village is located at 22611 Ohio 2 in Archbold. Hours of operation, special events, and answers to frequently asked questions are available on the Sauder Village website at www.saudervillage.org.
