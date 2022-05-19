ARCHBOLD — Sauder Village will celebrate the automobiles of days gone by on Saturday with a special gathering of antique cars.
“Sauder Village offers a unique backdrop for collectors to share their vintage cars with others,” shared Kim Krieger, media relations manager. “Again this year, guests will enjoy viewing a variety of antique automobiles from Ford, Chevrolet, REO, Crosley, Buick, DeSoto and Dodge on our 1920s Main Street and the Village Green.”
The automobiles on display at Sauder Village will be from a much earlier time period than some events since cars are required to be older than 1942 with some even dating back to the early 1900s. Some cars already pre-registered for the gathering include a 1906 REO Runabout, 1915 Chevrolet Baby Grand, 1924 Overland Roadster Truck, 1929 Ford Tudor and a 1939 Crosley Woodie Station Wagon.
Throughout the day guests will be able to look at the cars and visit with car owners, with appropriate social distancing in place. Late in the afternoon guests can watch a traditional parade of cars down the new 1920s Main Street.
The Rich auto dealership and gas station at the 1920s Main Street will be another spot to visit. This reconstructed building highlights the sale and repair of the automobile
The new 1920s Main Street continues to be a favorite destination for guests of all ages. Guests can also visit the bank, jewelry and hardware stores, barbershop and farm bureau office. There will be special “speakeasy experiences” available for adults on Fridays and Saturdays at the Broken Barrel Speakeasy, by online reservation only.
The “Walk Through Time Experience” provides a chance to explore wigwams and a trading post at “Natives & Newcomers” and to visit historic homes, a log school, barn and gardens in the Pioneer Settlement Area. Guests can learn about life in the 1920s in rural Ohio as they explore the Grime Home and barns.
Sauder Village is located at 22611 State Ohio 2 in Archbold.
Admission is $22 for adults, $16 for students (6-16), and free for members and children five years and under. AAA and senior discounts are also available.
