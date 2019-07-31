ARCHBOLD — On Saturday, doll lovers from throughout the Midwest will be gathering in Archbold for the 36th annual Doll & Teddy Bear Show and Sale. New this year, this special event is a one-day only show featuring doll and teddy bear exhibitors, doll appraisals, special activities for children, and many unique experiences in the historic village.
Through the years, the Sauder Village Doll and Teddy Bear Show and Sale has maintained a reputation for its impressive scope of quality collectibles. Again this year, Founder’s Hall will be filled with vendors showcasing their treasured dolls and bears. At this popular show, visitors can shop and enjoy a variety of high-quality items including antique dolls, original dolls, teddy bears, and modern collectibles. Also available will be accessories, supplies, artist reproductions, clothing, doll furniture, books and patterns. This is an opportunity to view an unusually extensive assortment of quality merchandise and meet other doll collectors who share the same passion for quality, craftsmanship and uniqueness.
Again this year the Ann Arbor Doll Collectors Club will offer a free craft activity for children, as well as a doll photo booth. Children are encouraged to bring their favorite doll to “dress up” and pose their doll for a picture. A variety of doll-themed activities also are taking place in the village. Throughout the day, children can make yarn dolls, clothespin dolls, wooden bead dolls and popsicle-stick ballerina dolls.
New this year, the Doll Show and Sale runs on Saturday only from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. There is a “show-only” admission of $8, which must be purchased in Founder’s Hall.
