ARCHBOLD — On Saturday, Sauder Village will celebrate the completion of a new addition, with the opening of the west side of the 1920s Main Street. The Roaring Twenties will come to life as guests explore a theater, candy shop, fire station, soda fountain and clothing/dry goods store.
“We are very excited to open this final phase of our 1920s Main Street project to the public, shared Debbie Sauder David, Sauder Village president and CEO. “The 1920s was an era filled with exciting advancements in travel and communication, tremendous social change, and roaring good times. We look forward to having guests join us to experience the twenties in a fun, family–friendly environment at Sauder Village.”
The 1920s Main Street is part of the Walk Through Time experience at Sauder Village. This one-of-a-kind project replicates a portion of a 1920s Main Street typical to northwest Ohio. At this permanent addition to Sauder Village, guests can see how people worked and spent their hard-earned leisure time during the 1920s. Shops opening on the west side of Main Street include fire station #1, Wiederkehr Clothing, Hub Grocery Store and theater. Guests also will enjoy exploring the new soda fountain/pharmacy, Main Street Confections, and The Broken Barrel Speakeasy (open for special events/experiences only).
In addition to the new buildings on the west side of Main Street, families also will experience the 1920s at shops along the Main Street’s east side including the depot, Okuley Barbershop, Stotzer Hardware Store and Farmers & Merchants State Bank.
While at Sauder Village, guests can enjoy a free train ride, meeting farm animals, and taking a “Walk Through Time” to experience life in Ohio from 1803 through the 1920s. There are also many gardens, craft shops, and unique shopping opportunities throughout the village.
Sauder Village is located at 22611 Ohio 2 in Archbold. The village is open Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Admission is $20 for adults, $14 for students (6-16), and free for members and children 5 and under.
For more information, call 800-590-9755, visit the Sauder Village website at www.saudervillage.org, or go to Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.