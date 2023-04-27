ARCHBOLD — Sauder Village will open next week for its 47th season with the annual Sauder Village Quilt Show.
The show will run from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday with hundreds of quilts on display in Founders Hall. Recognized as one of the top quilting events in the Midwest, the event will also feature special exhibits, creative demonstrations, live piano music, unique shopping and opportunities to learn about quilting in the Historic Village.
Hundreds of quilters will share their talents as both traditional and modern interpretations of quilts are on full-length display in categories ranging from pieced, applique, and mixed media to art and innovative, baby, miniatures, and youth.
Special exhibits at this year’s show will include Living Outside the Lines-The Works of the late Ann Stamm Merrell, the Not Quite Black & White Quilt Challenge and Quilts of Valor.
A Quilt of Valor is an award to service members and veterans who have been touched by war. It says, “thank you for your service and sacrifice in serving our nation.” This will include a special awarding ceremony.
Special guest artist, fabric designer, and teacher Christa Watson, of Las Vegas Nevada will be onsite, offering quilting workshops during Quilt Show Week for registered students. The Sauder Village Schoolhouse event on May 5 will also provide a day of education, inspiration and fun.
There’s still time to register for these educational programs featuring guest speakers Christa Watson and Mary Degroot with Creative Grids, USA. Throughout the quilt show there will be a variety of quilting demonstrations in Founder’s Hall. Guests will have an opportunity to learn about machine and wool applique, fabric baskets and pouches and special wedge star rulers, and can watch hand quilting.
Certified quilt appraiser Donna L Kooistra will also be at the show to appraise quilts for insurance replacement value, fair market value and donation value. Quilt appraisals will be done on Friday, May 5 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and Saturday by appointment.
The tradition of quilting also will be shared throughout the Historic Village. The “Our Quilt Story” programs will explore how quilting is tied to social studies, science, math and language arts.
For more information about the annual quilt show, special workshops, or other special events planned for the 2023 season at Sauder Village call 800-590-9755, visit www.saudervillage.org or follow Sauder Village on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
