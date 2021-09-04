ARCHBOLD — Homeschool families from throughout the region are invited to attend Homeschool Days, Sept. 8-11 at Sauder Village.
“Our historic interpreters and working craftsmen help bring history to life for students of all ages,” shared Kim Krieger, Media Relations Manager at Sauder Village. “Homeschool Days are a great time for families to have fun in the past while learning something new about both history, crafts and science.”
Homeschool families will receive discounted admission of $8/person for ages 6 and up, and $12 for a chaperone/parent (with one parent/teacher being free).
A variety of STEM activities (science, technology, education and math) have been planned for children to enjoy in addition to engaging opportunities to explore Ohio history from 1803-1928.
The STEM activities will vary by day and include a “Blow Your Top” experiment, amazing eggs-periments, milk science and engineering challenges.
There will also be special weather-themed activities in the nature center and a virtual watershed activity presented by the Defiance County Soil and Water Conservation District on Thursday, Sept. 9. Activities and demonstrations are subject to change.
The 1920s Main Street may also be a learning experience for students.
“Our 1920s Main Street is a fully immersive learning experience that teaches invaluable lessons about hard work, perseverance, and innovation – inspiring students of all ages to leave their mark on the world today,” Krieger added. “We offer homeschool families a place to laugh, learn, and connect while making history of their very own.”
Throughout the Village many talented craftsman demonstrate their trade in places like the spinning shop, pottery shop, tin shop, cooperage, basket shop, weaving shop and glassblowing shop.
The walk through time experience provides a chance to explore wigwams and a trading post at natives & newcomers and to visit historic homes, a log school, barn, and gardens in the pioneer settlement area. Guests can learn about life in the 1920s in rural Ohio as they explore the Grime home and barns.
