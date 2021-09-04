ARCHBOLD — Sauder Village will offer a free family event about monarch butterflies in September.
From monarchs, bees and birds to composting, water quality, wildlife and wetlands . . . “Monarchs and More Family Fun Day” is a free, outdoor event to be held on Sept. 12, from 1-4 p.m., at little Lake Erie at Sauder Village.
Partnered with the Fulton Soil and Water Conservation District, the village will present a hands-on opportunity for families to learn about conservation in a fun environment.
Some of the free activities include a bee keeping demonstration and macro invertebrates information shared by the Quarry farm. There will be a Monarch Butterfly tagging program, and programs about bison, bats, wild bees, and composting.
A nature-themed storytime features Deb Swingholm’s book, April’s Rain and also a learning experience about Johnny Appleseed.
Nature’s Nursery Center for Wildlife Rehabilitation will have animals for guests to meet and there will be animal pelts on display. Guests can watch maple syrup making demonstrations and learn about water quality and soils, rain gardens, and habitat preservation.
Throughout the afternoon guests can take a free trolley ride for a wetlands tour and to see all of the conservation practices installed by the Fulton Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD).
Other presenters participating in this special event include Ohio Division of Wildlife, Ohio Division of Forestry, Fulton County Pheasants Forever, Fulton County Farm Bureau, Defiance County Soil & Water, OSU Extension, The Nature Conservancy, and Sara’s Garden.
This free opportunity is made possible thanks to the following sponsors: Fulton County Processing and Deep Water Designs, LLC.
