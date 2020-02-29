ARCHBOLD — The 2020 Best of Ohio list recently published by Ohio Magazine features Sauder Village as the best history museum/living history attraction in Ohio. Mark Nafziger, the resident potter at Sauder Village, also was selected for a top award as the best Ohio maker/artisan in Ohio for this year.
Late in 2019, Ohio Magazine editors asked their readers and website visitors to vote for their favorites throughout the state. From restaurants and festivals to lodging, culture, shopping and more . . . readers selected their Ohio favorites to be included in the January 2020 “Best of Ohio” issue.
“As Ohio’s largest living-history destination, we were honored to be selected for this top award,” shared Kim Krieger, Sauder Village media relations. “At Sauder Village, guests can unplug, slow down and spend quality time with friends and family while enjoying fun with a purpose. There’s no better place in Ohio to move from the modern, fast-paced life into a world that celebrates unforgettable sights, sounds and memories from the past.”
A highlight of Sauder Village is the opportunity for guests to take a “Walk Through Time” to experience life in Ohio from 1803 through the 1920s, while visiting Natives & Newcomers, a pioneer settlement area, and the new 1920s Main Street. While select areas of the Main Street will open in the spring, by mid-summer Sauder Village will celebrate 100 years of Ohio history with the grand opening of the new 1920s Main Street. As guests stroll down an authentic 1920s Main Street, they will be able to stop by the theater to take a peek at what’s playing on the big screen, explore a grocery store, and sip a cherry phosphate at the soda fountain. Guests can see the latest fashions at the dry goods store, meet horses at the livery, buy candies at the candy store, take an antique car ride and have fun exploring the bank, fire station, and even a speakeasy.
While visiting Sauder Village, guests also can visit Mark Nafziger at the Brush Creek Pottery Studio. One of the many talented craftsmen at Sauder Village, Nafziger has been creating functional pottery at Sauder Village for the past 38 years. While he occasionally makes other ceramic art pieces, he mostly creates functional items including cups, plates, pots, and bowls, which are sold at the Sauder Village Gift Shop and his studio. While at Sauder Village, guests can visit Mark’s studio to watch him work and gain insight into the process.
