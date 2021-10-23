ARCHBOLD — The Sauder Village Woodcarver’s Show, “The Art of Wood,” will be held on Friday and Saturday in Founder’s Hall.
“Our 34th annual woodcarver’s show will be bigger and better than ever as we welcome not only woodcarvers but also woodworkers, wood turners and other artists who create one-of-a-kind art pieces,” shared Kim Krieger, Media Relations Manager. “Guests will enjoy visiting with our exhibitors, watching demonstrations, and shopping at this juried art show featuring wood artisans.”
Not only will guests have a chance to see the artists and purchase their works, they will also be able to learn more about this traditional art form through various demonstrations. Some of the exhibitor specialties for this annual show include hand-crafted wildlife, caricatures, bowls, cutting boards, plaques, ornaments and more. There will also be items from artists specializing in scroll saw work, relief and chip carving, wood-turning, and one of a kind artistic sculptural pieces.
Alec LaCasse, the 2021 guest artist, is an inspiring young artist from the Detroit area whose specialty is carving the realistic face using both wood and stone. His works include: “Christ with a Crown of Thorns,” “Geometric Greenman” and “Sleeping Woman”. In addition to his creative carving, Alec is also the founder of the Fundamentals of Woodcarving School where he teaches both online and in person.
LaCasse will be demonstrating during the show and is teaching a workshop on Wednesday and Thursday. His workshop will help students with tools and techniques to achieve realism in human expression by guiding with step-by-step instruction from start to finished piece. This class is offered in advance of the Woodcarver’s Show and is open to all skill levels. Workshop details are available at https://saudervillage.org/classes-events/special-events/woodcarvers-show-sale/workshops-dinner-lecture
Admission to the Woodcarver’s Show (open 10-5) and Historic Village is $20.00 for adults, $14.00 for students (6-16) and free for members and children 5 and under. Tickets into only the Woodcarver’s Show and Sale are only $9.00 and must be purchased in Founder’s Hall where the exhibit is located.
