ARCHBOLD — Non-profit Sauder Village has joined GivingTuesday, a global generosity movement, unleashing the power of people and organizations to transform their communities and their world. GivingTuesday will kick off the generosity season this year by inspiring people to give back on Dec. 1 and throughout the year.
“Sauder Village is pleased to be part of the GivingTuesday movement again this year,” shared Kim Krieger, media relations manager. “As a 501c3 non-profit organization, gifts of time, talent and finances to Sauder Village positively impact people of all ages. Donations help us to provide a special place where families can slow down, spend quality time together, and enjoy fun with a purpose.”
Donations to the Sauder Village Experience Fund will help preserve the heritage that would otherwise be lost forever. Consider making a gift to Sauder Village on Dec. 1 at www.saudervillage.org or by mailing a check to Sauder Village, PO Box 235, Archbold, Ohio 43502.
GivingTuesday was launched in 2012 as a simple idea: to create a day that encourages people to do good. Over the past nine years, this idea has grown into a global movement that inspires hundreds of millions of people to give, collaborate, and celebrate generosity.
People demonstrate generosity in many ways on GivingTuesday. Whether it’s helping a neighbor or stranger out, showing up for an issue or people we care about, or giving to causes we care about, every act of generosity counts. GivingTuesday has raised billions of dollars for critical causes around the world and gets 21 billion impressions on social media from people and organizations speaking up for the causes that matter to them and encouraging others to get involved in their communities.
“GivingTuesday inspires people all around the world to embrace their power to drive progress around the causes they care about, not just on one day but throughout the year,” said Asha Curran, GivingTuesday’s CEO, and co-founder.
“With country and community leaders, millions of organizations, and countless givers of all kinds, GivingTuesday is creating a shared space where we can see the radical implications of a more generous world.”
Those who are interested in joining Sauder Village’s #GivingTuesday initiative can visit www.saudervillage.org or call 800-590-9755.
For details about the GivingTuesday movement, visit the GivingTuesday website (www.givingtuesday.org), Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/GivingTuesday) or follow @GivingTuesday and #GivingTuesday on Twitter.
