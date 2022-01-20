ARCHBOLD — National Pie Day is a holiday focused on celebrating the wholesome goodness of pie, one of America’s favorite desserts. This year, Sauder Village will be celebrating the holiday on Saturday with special deals and samples at the Doughbox Bakery and discounts on slices of pie at the Barn Restaurant.
“No matter how you slice it, National Pie Day is a truly delicious holiday to celebrate with family and friends,” shared Kim Krieger, Media Relations Manager at Sauder Village. “At the Doughbox Bakery we are proud to continue the traditions of our ancestors by making our pies from scratch ... Whether you love apple, peach, pumpkin or peanut butter pie, let us help you commemorate this all American treat by stopping at Sauder Village to celebrate.”
The Doughbox Bakery is offering $1.00 off pies and free samples throughout the day, while supplies last and will be open on Jan. 22 from 7 a.m.–3 p.m., with the drive-thru window opening at 6:30 a.m. To ensure your favorite pies are available call the Doughbox Bakery at 419-445-0321 to place an order.
The Barn Restaurant, open 11 a.m.-7 p.m. that day, will also be involved in the celebration of National Pie Day by offering $1.00 off a slice of pie with any meal purchase on the day.
Each year the employees at the Doughbox Bakery make nearly 19,000 pies. With more than 40 varieties of pies available, peanut butter cream continues to be the most popular choice among local patrons.
Historians trace the origin of pie to the Greeks who are thought to be the originators of the pastry shell. The early pies were predominately meat pies and the crust of the pie was often referred to as “coffyn”.
Pies came to America with the first English settlers with the early colonists cooking their pies in long narrow pans. As in the Roman times, the early American pie crusts often were not eaten, but simply designed to hold the filling during baking.
Pioneer women often served pies with every meal and with food at the heart of gatherings and celebrations, pie quickly moved to the forefront of contests at county fairs, picnics, and other social events. Through the years, pie has evolved to become a very traditional dessert and a unique part of the American culture.
The American Pie Council, founders of National Pie Day, offers many unique ideas to celebrate this delicious day: baking a pie together, sharing one with your co-workers, neighbors or friends, or by throwing a “pie party”, to name a few.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.