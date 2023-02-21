ARCHBOLD — Recognized as Ohio’s largest living-history destination, Sauder Village is also a location for wedding celebrations in northwest Ohio.
“We pride ourselves on delivering events that leave our guests with memories to cherish forever,” shared Jeanette Smith, director of marketing and communications. “We always go the extra mile to make sure we continually exceed guest expectations.”
The village offers an outdoor wedding option on the Village Green, the bandstand at the 1920s Main Street or a small gathering in historic St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, to a wedding ceremony in the outdoor gardens at Heritage Inn or inside Founder’s Hall.
Founder’s Hall is a banquet facility that offers a variety of food and drink options, dance floor, open room format and chandelier.
The 1920s Main Street offers a backdrop for guests to step back in time and experience a venue from days gone by.
The bandstand and community plaza on Main Street is a spot for an outdoor wedding. Adjacent to the theater is a 1920s Speakeasy, that can be rented to serve an elevated bar menu of Prohibition cocktails.
Meeting rooms are available for a smaller wedding, bridal shower, rehearsal dinner or other special gathering, with many options, including the meeting rooms at Sauder Heritage Inn or a private room at the Barn Restaurant.
Families with out-of-town guests have overnight accommodations within walking distance of the reception with 98 guest rooms at Sauder Heritage Inn.
The grounds of Historic Sauder Village offer a backdrop for wedding photos. Many photographers in the region enjoy taking wedding photos on the porches of historic homes, on the covered bridge, near an old barn, on the Village Green, along the 1920s Main Street, or inside a favorite historic building.
“Sauder Village is such a unique location for wedding celebrations, and we enjoy being involved as couples make plans for their very special wedding day,” Smith stated. “We would love to talk with more couples making wedding plans — just give us a call to set up an appointment to learn more about all we have to offer.”
On Sunday, March 5, Sauder will host ist annual bridal show to allow guests an opportunity to see Founder’s Hall and learn more about how Sauder Village can help make their wedding memorable. The afternoon event also will include a variety of special offers, food samples and giveaways.
The bridal show will be held from noon-3:30 p.m. and admission is $10. A $2 discount is available with pre-registration.
More information is available online at www.saudervillage.org/bridalshow. For more information about how to plan a wedding celebration at Sauder Village contact group sales at 800-590-9755.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.