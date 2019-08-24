ARCHBOLD — Sauder Village is ready to welcome guests of all ages to the historic village, restaurant, campground and inn for a Labor Day weekend.
“Sauder Village is a great place for families to relax and create special memories together while celebrating Labor Day weekend,” said Kim Krieger, PR/media relations. “New this year, guests can even visit some of the new areas now open at our 1920s Main Street and also enjoy a free concert on Monday afternoon. Families can also stay at the inn or campground, play at the pool and splash pad, visit unique shops and enjoy great food while making happy memories.”
Recognized as Ohio’s largest living-history village, this award-winning destination offers plenty for guests to see and do while experiencing life in Ohio from 1803 through the 1920s. At the 1920s Main Street Community, doors are now open to the newly constructed car dealership and gas station. As guests enter the Rich Ford Auto Dealership, they will be immersed in a car dealership of another era. With a 1926 Model T Ford in the showroom, a table and chairs where sales took place, and an office complete with telephone and typewriter, guests visiting the dealership will learn about the transition from horses to automobiles and how America’s new love for the automobile had an impact on society.
Adjacent to the auto dealership is a service station, complete with an old-time gas pump and a service shop full of car parts, batteries, tools, oil and other unique artifacts to help bring the history of this time period to life. Guests will also enjoy visiting the relocated District 16 school and doctor’s office, as well as the barbershop and depot.
On Monday afternoon from 1-3 p.m., guests can enjoy a free concert featuring the talents of local musician, Ryan Rolf, a guitarist/vocalist who puts his personal touch on classic country and modern hits. The Melodies on Main Street Concert is included with admission to the historic village. Other free concerts are scheduled for Sept. 14 and 21.
Throughout the village, guests can experience life in Ohio through activities and stories shared in the community shops, Native American area, Pioneer Settlement, historic homes, farms and gardens. Guests of all ages enjoy visiting places like the 1928 Grime Homestead, grist mill, church, general store and craft shops, as well as taking a free ride on the Erie Express Train. Throughout the holiday weekend, guests can discover how to milk a goat, play with Lincoln Logs, learn about feeding pigs, meet farm friends and more. There will be historic cooking demonstrations in many of the homes and craftsmen will be at work making baskets, wooden toys, pottery and more.
Historic Sauder Village will be open Saturday, Sunday and Monday for the holiday weekend. Hours are Aug. 31 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Sept. 1 from noon-4 p.m. and Sept. 2 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. On Sunday only, kids 16 and under receive free admission. All active duty military and veterans will receive free admission that weekend.
Sauder Village has offered free admission to all active duty military personnel and their immediate families, including National Guard and reserve, from Memorial Day through Labor Day. As a Blue Star Museum, Sauder Village is one of more than 2,000 museums across America to offer free admission to military personnel and their immediate families this summer in collaboration with the National Endowment for the Arts, Blue Star Families, and the Department of Defense. For more information, visit the Blue Star Museum website at https://www.arts.gov/national/blue-star-museums.
Sauder Village is located at 22611 Ohio 2 in Archbold. For more information, visit www.saudervillage.org.
