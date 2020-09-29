ARCHBOLD — Families can participate in the Transportation Exploration event set for Saturday at Sauder Village. With horses, trains, trolleys, and automobiles of yesteryear – guests of all ages will discover exciting ways to “travel through time” while visiting the village.
Again this year, the Transportation Exploration event will feature model trains set up by the Swanton Area Railroad and Model Club. Guests of all ages will enjoy looking at these detailed displays in Founders Hall, visiting with the train club members, and watching the trains travel around the tracks.
A variety of other transportation-themed activities are planned throughout the day in the historic village.
Families can learn about traveling by canoe, talk with antique car owners along the 1920s Main Street, and see how to harness a horse for a buggy. Williams Aerial, a local drone photography organization, will demonstrate the latest in drone technology and offer guests a view of Sauder Village. To celebrate transportation, there also will be free rides on the tractor-driven trolley and the Erie Express train.
Sauder Village is located at 22611 Ohio 2 in Archbold. The historic village is open Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. The village is closed on Sundays, Mondays and Tuesdays this season. Admission is $20 for adults, $14 for students (6-16), and free for members and children 5 and under.
