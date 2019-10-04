ARCHBOLD — Sauder Village will host Fall on the Farm on Oct. 12, along with Scout Day, with free admission for Boy and Girl Scouts visiting Sauder Village for this special event.
The third in the Farm Days series, Fall on the Farm offers families a chance to enjoy some favorite stories, try hands-on activities and watch unique demonstrations. At the Witmer Roth Home, children will hear Growing Vegetable Soup and have the chance to help make vegetable soup and even taste a few vegetables.
The Apple Pie Tree will be read at the Stuckey Home as children help roll out pie dough, and at the Eicher Cabin, kids can make their own butter. Children can help build a scarecrow while listening to the book Six Crows and hear Night Animals at the Garden Shed while meeting animals shared by Nature’s Nursery. Guests will enjoy the opportunity to navigate through the straw maze in the Stuckey Barn and a Harvest Home Service will be held in the village church to celebrate the bounty of the harvest.
As part of this fun-filled day, Sauder Village is recognizing the accomplishments of Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts and also American Heritage Girls and Boys. Local Scouts/American Heritage members will receive free admission. Children must be in uniform/pack shirt, wear a badge sash or present a membership card.
Sauder Village is located at 22611 Ohio 2 in Archbold. Fall hours are Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and each Sunday afternoon from noon-4 p.m. The village is closed on Mondays, except holidays. Admission is $18 for adults and $12 for students ages 6-16. Children 5 and under are always free with family and Sauder Village members receive free admission to the village for an entire year. Senior, military and AAA discounts are also available.
