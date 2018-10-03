ARCHBOLD — From churning butter, playing croquet and building a scarecrow to playing Native American games, pumpkin decorating and exploring a straw maze, Fall on the Farm will be held at Sauder Village on Oct. 13.
That day is also Scout Day, with free admission for Boy and Girl Scouts visiting Sauder Village for this special event.
“Fall on the Farm is a fun day for parents, grandparents and children to create special memories together, while experiencing life in rural northwest Ohio many years ago,” shared Kim Krieger, PR/media relations. “As guests get involved with traditional fall activities they will gain a better understanding of how our ancestors lived while having a lot of fun at the same time.”
Throughout the day, guests will be encouraged to try many traditional, hands-on activities. Children will have an opportunity to make butter, play with old-fashioned toys and games, make parched corn and play battle ball and other Native American games.
There will be cow patty bingo, craft and book reading activities, pumpkin decorating, outdoor games and a straw maze to explore. Guests can watch a variety of demonstrations including cow and goat milking, duck herding dogs, knot tying and soap making and can take a cover crop tour to learn more about conservation practices.
Throughout the day a harvest home service will be held in the village church to celebrate the bounty of the harvest.
As part of this fun-filled day, Sauder Village also is recognizing the accomplishments of Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts and also American Heritage Girls and Boys. Local Scouts/American Heritage members will receive free admission on Oct. 13. (Children must be in uniform/pack shirt, wear a badge sash or present a membership card).
Historic Sauder Village is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and each Sunday afternoon from noon-4 p.m.
The village is closed on Mondays, except holidays. Admission is $17 for adults and $11 for students ages 6-16.
Children 5 and under are always free with family and Sauder Village members receive free admission to the village for an entire year. Senior, military and AAA discounts are also available. New this fall, a Sunday special is available with $10 admission for adults and free admission for all children 16 and under.
For more information, call 800-590-9755, visit www.saudervillage.org, like Sauder Village on Facebook or follow on Twitter or Instagram.
