ARCHBOLD — Sauder Village will host the annual Fall Family Fun Nights event. Visitors can register to attend this event on Oct. 18-19 to learn about Native American life, take a train ride, and enjoy a snack and crafts.
“Parents, grandparents and children enjoy creating special memories together during our Fall Family Fun Nights event,” shared Kim Krieger, media relations. “Guests have a great time decorating pumpkins, taking an evening ride on the train, making s’mores and other fun activities in the village.”
As part of this special evening, guests will have an opportunity to spend time at Natives and Newcomers to learn about Native American life and make a cordage bracelet. There will be pumpkin decorating, a fun owl-themed craft and a chance to play pumpkin miniature golf. Guests can also take a ride on the Erie Express train and the trolley, and enjoy a snack and hot cocoa as well.
Pre-registration is required for the Fall Family Fun Nights. Cost is $13 for adults ($11 for members) and $7 for children ages 6-17 ($6 member children). Registration can be made by calling Sauder Village at 419-446-2541 or 800-590-9755 or online at www.saudervillage.org.
Sauder Village is located at 22611 Ohio 2 in Archbold.
