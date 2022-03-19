• Fulton County

Sauder job fair:

Sauder Village in Archbold will host a job fair from 4-6 p.m. Monday at Sauder Heritage Inn.

Attendees are requested to bring a copy of their resume and a completed Sauder Village application, available at http://saudervillage.org/employment-volunteering.

Applications also will be available on site. Interviews will be conducted during the job fair and possible contingent job offers will be made.

