• Fulton County
Sauder job fair:
Sauder Village in Archbold will host a job fair from 4-6 p.m. Monday at Sauder Heritage Inn.
Attendees are requested to bring a copy of their resume and a completed Sauder Village application, available at http://saudervillage.org/employment-volunteering.
Applications also will be available on site. Interviews will be conducted during the job fair and possible contingent job offers will be made.
