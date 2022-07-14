A fire crew in an Archbold/German Township ladder truck monitors a smoldering fire in a sawdust silo at Sauder Woodworking's Sauder Street plant in Archbold Thursday evening. An explosion and fire there caused a building evacuation late Thursday afternoon. The ladder truck in front of Archbold's is from Morenci, Mich.
Light smoke drifts from openings in a sawdust silo at Sauder Woodworking's Sauder plant in Archbold early Thursday evening. A fire there was brought under control buy firefighters shortly after an explosion. The openings in the silo blow open in case of fire and explosion as a safety measure.
A fire crew in an Archbold/German Township ladder truck monitors a smoldering fire in a sawdust silo at Sauder Woodworking's Sauder Street plant in Archbold Thursday evening. An explosion and fire there caused a building evacuation late Thursday afternoon. The ladder truck in front of Archbold's is from Morenci, Mich.
Todd Helberg/C-N Photo
Light smoke drifts from openings in a sawdust silo at Sauder Woodworking's Sauder plant in Archbold early Thursday evening. A fire there was brought under control buy firefighters shortly after an explosion. The openings in the silo blow open in case of fire and explosion as a safety measure.
ARCHBOLD — A fire late Thursday afternoon at Sauder Woodworking here temporarily displaced workers in one plant, but caused no injuries and was contained.
The fire affected a plant on Sauder Street, just one of the facilities used by Sauder, a maker of ready-to-assemble furniture.
The fire was in at least one silo — and perhaps a second — used to store sawdust, and followed an explosion that was heard inside the plant, according to two workers who spoke with The Crescent-News early Thursday evening. By then the main fire was out and firefighters were monitoring the situation.
One worker reported hearing the explosion and seeing fire around 5:15 p.m. Thursday in one or both silos. Her plant subsequently was evacuated, but she said no employees were injured.
Sawdust produces fine particles and, like grain dust, is combustible and can pose an explosion hazard.
The silos are located outside the plant and include panels that blow open in the case of fire and explosion, according to one maintenance worker. Early Thursday evening light smoke continued to drift from the openings in one silo while firefighters were stationed in Archbold's aerial ladder which was extended and standing at the ready.
Firefighters from Archbold-German Township, Ridgeville Township and Morenci, Mich. responded to the scene. The application of water from an aerial ladder truck onto the silos was used to bring things under control just after the explosion, one worker indicated.
Archbold police also were on the scene and provided traffic control at one intersection west of the plant.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.