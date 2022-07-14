ARCHBOLD — A fire late Thursday afternoon at Sauder Woodworking here temporarily displaced workers in one plant, but caused no injuries and was contained.

The fire affected a plant on Sauder Street, just one of the facilities used by Sauder, a maker of ready-to-assemble furniture.

The fire was in at least one silo — and perhaps a second — used to store sawdust, and followed an explosion that was heard inside the plant, according to two workers who spoke with The Crescent-News early Thursday evening. By then the main fire was out and firefighters were monitoring the situation.

One worker reported hearing the explosion and seeing fire around 5:15 p.m. Thursday in one or both silos. Her plant subsequently was evacuated, but she said no employees were injured.

Sawdust produces fine particles and, like grain dust, is combustible and can pose an explosion hazard.

The silos are located outside the plant and include panels that blow open in the case of fire and explosion, according to one maintenance worker. Early Thursday evening light smoke continued to drift from the openings in one silo while firefighters were stationed in Archbold's aerial ladder which was extended and standing at the ready.

Firefighters from Archbold-German Township, Ridgeville Township and Morenci, Mich. responded to the scene. The application of water from an aerial ladder truck onto the silos was used to bring things under control just after the explosion, one worker indicated.

Archbold police also were on the scene and provided traffic control at one intersection west of the plant.

