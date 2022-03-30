ARCHBOLD — A symposium that will address sexual assault is scheduled at Northwest State Community College near here in late April.
The focus and title of the Northwest Ohio Sexual Assault Response Team's (SART) symposium 2022 — scheduled from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. each day on April 28-29 — will be "strangulation: the silent killer that can't be ignored."
The SART Clinic of Northwest Ohio is one entity of a five-county SART program comprised of specially trained forensic nurses called SANEs (sexual assault nurse examiner), victim advocates, law enforcement agencies and prosecutors.
According to Sharla Young, a SANE nurse and co-coordinator of The SART Clinic of Northwest Ohio, the clinic has witnessed a rise in cases.
"Throughout the past couple of years, the SART Clinic of Northwest Ohio has noticed an increase in non-fatal strangulation incidences in both sexual assaults and IPV (intimate partner violence) cases," she explained. "This is concerning because statistics indicate if a man applies pressure to a woman's neck just one time in an intimate relationship, she is 750% more likely to later be killed by that same partner.
"Unfortunately, victims of repeated strangulation will oftentimes minimize the incident and downplay the seriousness of potential injuries," Young added. "Approximately 50% of strangled victims do not have any visible markings on their neck, but they could be experiencing effects of internal damage to the vessels or structure of their neck and not even know it. There are several signs and symptoms that can indicate a strangulation event, but if the victim isn't aware of the dangers associated with having pressure applied to their neck, they might not even disclose the strangulation incident to medical professionals or law enforcement officers."
According to Young, the goal of the April 28-29 symposium is to educate first responders as well as victim advocates and prosecutors "about the seriousness and lethality of strangulation injuries. We want to equip these professionals with the knowledge of recognizing signs and symptoms of strangulation when victims dismiss them as no big deal."
The registration deadline is April 8. More information is available at nwo-sart-symposium-2022.eventbrite.com where registration is offered.
