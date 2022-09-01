A movement to establish a Gen. Anthony Wayne monument in Defiance has become a bit more serious.
The Northwest Territory of the Sons of the American Revolution (SAR) has ordered the stone from Delphos Granite Works for the monument, according to David Lupien — project chairman for the group. And Defiance architect Jerry Overmier of Beilharz Architects has been hired to provide design and technical assistance.
The monument's cost is $22,348, but additional expenses put the group's budget at $52,000. They include state permits as well as base installation, a flag pole, donors plaque and $10,000 contingency.
The SAR chapter had raised $24,993 — less than half its goal — through last Friday afternoon, according to Lupien. But he stated that his group has received a commitment from the National Society George Washington Endowment Fund that if $44,500 is raised by March 2023 that it will provide a grant to reach the $52,000 goal.
Therefore, Lupien added that his group would need to raise $19,507 to make that a reality.
While SAR continues to reach out to other chapters, foundations and groups for financial assistance, a rifle and knife raffle is planned to help generate funds as well.
Six hundred tickets will be sold for a chance to win two Henry .22-caliber "Golden Boys," a Savage .22-caliber rifle with scope and two Winchester 8.5-inch Bowie knives. These will include the Ohio Society and Wayne memorial logos, according to Lupien.
The drawing will be held on Dec. 10, and the winners will be able to pick up their guns and knives at Ottawa Ordnance, Ottawa, within 30 days thereafter. Tickets will go on sale after Labor Day and continue until they are sold, or through Dec. 3.
Also, the group is working with Herm Dally of Defiance's Andrew L. Tuttle Museum "to review and make recommendations" for the text of the panels on the memorial, Lupien explained.
A final location for the monument has not been finalized, but the SAR prefers the fortgrounds where Fort Defiance was built by Wayne's force in August 1794, just days before the crucial Battle of Fallen Timbers.
This possibility opened recently when a storm took down a tree in the middle of the fortgrounds.
"The SAR is hopeful that the memorial will be placed" into the fortgrounds "at the point of the confluence of the Auglaize and Maumee Rivers," an email from Lupien stated.
