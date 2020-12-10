Santa's bag
Photo courtesy of Four County

Four County Career Center students recently designed, fabricated and painted Santa’s bag filled with presents for the Christmas display to be used as part of the Christmas Cruise Thru held at the Defiance County Fairgrounds through Dec. 23. Shown with their holiday display piece are, from left: Hannah Cherry (Napoleon), Jay Bennett (Hicksville); Jade Forbess (Ayersville); Chienne Shook (Napoleon); Theresa Combs (Patrick Henry); Matt Pace (Delta); Olivia Raynor (Napoleon); and Cooper Rademacher (North Central).

Load comments