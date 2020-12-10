Four County Career Center students recently designed, fabricated and painted Santa’s bag filled with presents for the Christmas display to be used as part of the Christmas Cruise Thru held at the Defiance County Fairgrounds through Dec. 23. Shown with their holiday display piece are, from left: Hannah Cherry (Napoleon), Jay Bennett (Hicksville); Jade Forbess (Ayersville); Chienne Shook (Napoleon); Theresa Combs (Patrick Henry); Matt Pace (Delta); Olivia Raynor (Napoleon); and Cooper Rademacher (North Central).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.