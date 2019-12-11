• Paulding County
Santa visit:
Santa Claus will be at the Paulding Eagles at noon Saturday. Every child in attendance will receive a gift. The Santa visit is free. There will be a lunch served at 11 a.m. Children will eat free with adults paying $3. The event is sponsored by the Paulding Lions Club, Paulding Eagles, Ladies Auxiliary and Paulding Kiwanis Club.
