It’s become an intrinsic tradition for Defiance — Santa’s house at First and Clinton streets where children can communicate their Christmas wishes.
And it got a little more activity this year when Santa — and occasionally Mrs. Claus — visited the tiny little building at one of Defiance’s busiest intersections during the past four weekends. The house is appropriately outlined by a backdrop of ever-growing Colorado blue spruce trees topped with red bows, and is maintained by the city government.
“It’s gone over very well,” said Defiance Development and Visitors Bureau director Kirstie Mack. “It’s a great location for families to go. You get to be downtown and see the lights. It’s a bit of a different experience because the kids really think they’re going into Santa’s house.”
Santa arrived this year on the early afternoon of Nov. 30, and his appearance helped usher in the era of the Purple Heart Bridge that now crosses the Maumee River on Clinton Street. Although the new bridge was technically still closed on Nov. 30 and did not open to the public for two more days, Santa, his wife and an entourage of elves were allowed to cross from north to south in a horse-drawn carriage.
“The way we had said it, it was the first non-motorized vehicle over the bridge,” explained Mack whose organization also had held a raffle to allow a person to traverse the new bridge as the first official vehicle crossing.
Later on Nov. 30, Santa met with little ones in his house at First and Clinton streets, where he listened to their appeals for Christmas presents.
“It’s a private opportunity — you get to talk to Santa, it’s small,” said Mack. “You get to have that one on one time — more of a personal connection with Santa and Mrs. Claus.”
Kids also had the option of dropping off letters in a mailbox at the house.
Santa’s House was open on Saturday and Sunday during that first weekend. He then visited during the next three weekends (on Friday, Saturday and Sunday evenings), concluding for the season at 6 p.m. Sunday.
Mack indicated that this year’s attendance was similar to the previous few years.
“We normally, on average, have about 1,000 kids a year,” he said. “That could be multiple kids going back. ... Santa’s House is that staple of our community during the holiday season. If Santa’s House weren’t around, it wouldn’t be Christmas. You wouldn’t have that same type of spirit. We just appreciate the community supporting Santa being in downtown, and hopefully everyone has a wonderful Christmas.”
Next year’s Santa’s House visits won’t be as extensive this year, due to how the calendar falls, according to Mack.
Santa is scheduled to arrive on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, she explained, with Santa’s House open that day and the next.
The visits will continue on Friday, Saturday and Sunday evenings for two successive weekends — Dec. 11-13, 2020, and Dec. 18-20, 2020.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.