NORTH POLE — One has to wonder about how people keep up with scheduled deliveries during this busy time of the year, especially if the one delivering is the jolly old elf himself — Santa Claus.
Recently, The Crescent-News was given an exclusive interview with Santa to talk about his big night.
“The day after Christmas every year we start to make toys in our toy shop,” said Santa. “I have 300 elves on staff at all times — each one working an eight-hour day with lunch and two cocoa breaks. With so many toys to choose from we start with what’s most popular and go from there. I have people spying for me to find out what’s most popular each year. We stay busy all through the year.” but right after Christmas Ms. Claus and I take a month off. Where we go depends on several options but we usually have a little vacation before getting back to work.”
Santa said that though the year is busy, he and his wife do get some time off.
“Right after Christmas Ms. Claus and I take a month off,” he said. “Where we go depends on several options, but we usually have a little vacation before getting back to work.”
Usually when he is in the office Santa works with the elves and thinks of new things to make. He said that Ms. Claus tends to be a homebody.
“She takes care of the home with all the baking, cooking and sewing,” he added. “Sometimes she comes down to help in our toy shop with some of the new dolls and doll houses. She really likes the little ones between one- and five-years old.”
Some of the most popular gifts are not toys, said Santa. As a matter of fact, it was surprising what is popular.
“Socks are one of the most popular gifts of all time,” Santa said. “My elves know how to make them and they make lots of them. Some other popular gifts are underwear and hoodie pajama character sets. But if I had one gift I would wish for all children it would be happiness and joy.”
Santa said that he had so many gifts to deliver and hundreds of lists to go through and that some of them were in different languages, too. He said that he uses the computer to stay up with the lists and to translate them into English so he can read them. One thing that seemed mysterious was how he got all those gifts into one bag.
“Well, I have a magic bag,” he said with a chuckle. “It’s about three-and-a-half-feet long and one-and-a-half-feet wide. Everything fits in it. Now this is not a sack that just anyone can buy, it’s made with elf magic and it’s just for me.”
A magic, bottomless bag was not the only magic he mentioned however.
“My reindeer fly because of the spirit of Christmas,” he added. “They don’t naturally fly they have to be taught and it takes about a year of extensive training. We do have some crash landings, but they recover quickly.”
Santa added that the reindeer don’t have any special food. According to him they like alfalfa, carrots, broccoli, bell peppers, basically any kind of vegetables. As for him, Santa likes cookies.
“Christmas sugar cookies — the ones shaped like snowmen, Santa or Christmas trees,” he said. “And if it’s cold out — like here in Ohio — I like hot cocoa. If it’s hot out — like when I fly over Hawaii — I like cold milk.”
Knowing that some houses don’t have chimneys Santa said that he can get in anywhere to deliver gifts.
“Even though some houses don’t have an external chimney we can see, they still have a chimney,” Santa chuckled. “All houses have a vent pipe!” Wouldn’t that be a sight to see Santa going through a vent pipe?
So the big night is tonight and as Santa prepares for the long ride around the world he has a few things to do first.
“Last week I had some warm up rides,” he admitted. “We flew the sleigh around the North Pole to make sure the reindeer were ready to get the job done tonight.”
The wonder and awe of Christmas are what keep Santa going year after year.
“There are some things that are so important in life — the people you love and the ones who are precious to you,” Santa said. “That’s very important. Christmas is a time of wonder and joy for people to gather for a meal, for life events and memories. It’s a very special time of year for families and it connects us in a way that is unique to this time of year. Fireplaces are lit because it’s cold outside and we share that part of ourselves to those who are close to us.”
(A special thank you to Patrick Pessefall again for helping bring Santa to the interview. This is his 13th year to help bring Santa to places like Defiance, the Oakwood Fire Department, the Festival of Trees and other winter events.)
