In preparation for the Christmas holiday, downtown Defiance will have a lot going on during the beginning weeks of December.
Santa will arrive with the Hometown Heroes parade on Dec. 3 and a new event, the Cookie Crumble, is scheduled for Dec. 10.
On Dec. 3 at noon local law enforcement, fire departments and Santa will meet at Northtowne Mall to line up for the parade. The event kicks off the 28th annual Christmas for Kids Campaign that is promoted by iHeart Media and volunteers from Marine Corps League 758.
Line up will start at the mall parking lot on the end closest to Ollie’s store and will proceed south on Clinton Street, continuing downtown in a single file to Triangle Park. The parade will then turn left on Arabella Street and go around Triangle Park, coming back up Clinton Street to the State Bank and Trust Company where it will end.
Gifts collected by first responders will be given to iHeart Media and Marine Corps representatives in front of the bank. Recognitions will then be made for the donations.
The community can watch the parade in the downtown area which will showcase Santa, law enforcement vehicles, fire trucks, ambulances and EMS vehicles. Those not able to make it to the downtown area can watch from any other parts of the parade route on Clinton Street.
“We are working in partnership with the Hometown Heroes parade to bring Santa back to the downtown,” said Kirstie Mack, executive director of the Defiance Development and Visitors Bureau (DDVB) which is helping organize events. “Santa will have a busy schedule that day. He will go from the bank to the Defiance Public Library for story time. After that he will go to his home at Triangle Park.”
Triangle Park — located on the south end of the downtown near the 1918 school building — is a new place for Santa this year. In the past several years his home has been at the corner of Clinton and First streets.
Marja McGuire, youth services manager at Defiance Public Library, said holiday-related crafts and activities are planned for Santa’s arrival.
“We will have extended hours that day, so we will be open from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.,” McGuire clarified. “The crafts will be for all ages. Younger children may need some assistance with some of the crafts. Those crafts will be offered throughout the day. Then at 1 p.m. Santa will arrive to listen to storytime with the children.”
According to McGuire, storytime should last about 30 minutes, and there will be a repeat of the story with Santa at 2 p.m.
“The library is looking forward to Santa’s arrival and to the activities on that day,” added McGuire.
The evening will also be busy downtown with the return of a trolly.
“The trolly returns to the downtown on Dec. 3, too,” added Mack. “Defiance Karate came to us with a donation to support the trolly this year. It will run downtown from 5:30-8 p.m. that night. The ride will be downtown to look at all of the holiday lights, and Paul Sulpizio will return to sing Christmas carols.”
The Dark Horse Social Club, located at 651 Clinton St., will also get involved on Dec. 3. Trish Speiser, co-owner of the establishment with her husband Mark, said that they are preparing for Santa’s arrival.
“We expect to have a kids story and a free, take-home craft at 3 p.m.,” she said. “English tea and our hot chocolate bar will be available for the event for anyone who wants to purchase. Our dinner service starts at 4 p.m., so that evening we will continue the hot chocolate bar that will have warm beverages for adults and children. We are looking forward to Santa’s arrival.”
Last year the DDVB inaugurated a scavenger hunt to find the elf in area business windows. Mack said that the elf returns this year, but is a little different.
“The elf is back this year, but there is not a structured hunt for him,” said Mack. “Last year we had a paper for people to fill out. The businesses will still have the elf in the windows, but there is no paper to fill out. It’s just fun to see how many elves you can find. So keep your eyes open. There were about 40 businesses that participated last year, and we are hoping for at least that many this year.”
The Cookie Crumble event on Dec. 10 is a new one for Defiance.
“It’s based on the layout we used for the Chocolate Walk and the Witches’ Brew events,” said Mack. “This is a ticketed family event. The tickets are $15 per person and will be capped out at 400 tickets.”
Participants will walk around downtown Defiance to participating businesses and collect cookies. Proceeds from the ticket sales will benefit the holiday decorations downtown, according to Mack. Tickets for the Cookie Crumble are on sale now at the DDVB office, 325 Clinton St., or online at www.visitdefianceohio.com.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.